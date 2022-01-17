People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.