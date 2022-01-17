Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
