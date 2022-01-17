Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

