Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 445.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

