PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $25,488.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.16 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
