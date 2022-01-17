PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $25,488.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.16 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

