PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 50,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $106,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,390. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

