PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CGI by 347.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GIB traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. 297,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
