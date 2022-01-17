PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CGI by 347.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. 297,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

