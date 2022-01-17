PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 10,610 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Logistics worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 115.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

