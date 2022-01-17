PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,020 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,539 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.87 on Monday, reaching $2,789.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,894.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,801.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

