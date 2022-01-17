PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.