PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

