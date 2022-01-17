Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 13,592 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

