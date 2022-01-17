Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,135 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,161,334 shares of company stock valued at $95,675,121. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

SCHW opened at $95.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

