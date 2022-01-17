Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,822.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

