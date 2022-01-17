Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $109.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85.

