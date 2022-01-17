Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dover worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $178.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

