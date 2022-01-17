Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,410 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

