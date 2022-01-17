Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 147.7% in December

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,680.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $31.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.