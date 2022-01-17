Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 844,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 358,304 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 101,894 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 470,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $50.39 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.