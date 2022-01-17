Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 374,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

