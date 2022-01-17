Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,538.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.