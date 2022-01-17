Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 615 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $306.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.29 and a 200-day moving average of $414.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.55.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

