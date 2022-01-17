Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Insperity worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,431,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,115 shares of company stock worth $11,835,741. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

