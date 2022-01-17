Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Constellium worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

