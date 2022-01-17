Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Federal Signal worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

