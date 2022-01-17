Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,201 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $26.20 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

