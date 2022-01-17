Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.84

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 183654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

