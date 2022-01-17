Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

