Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

