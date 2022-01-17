Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,822.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

