Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

