Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,004 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

