OTOCASH Price Tops $0.0950 (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One OTOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. OTOCASH has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $77.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OTOCASH has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010627 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,307,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,604 coins. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

OTOCASH Coin Trading

