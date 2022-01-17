Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

