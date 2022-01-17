Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,724,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,876,000 after acquiring an additional 74,532 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,070,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $26.20 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

