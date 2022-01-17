Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $374.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.73 and its 200-day moving average is $376.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

