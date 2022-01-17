Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $371,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $95.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

