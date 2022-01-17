Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $319,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

