Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 123 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,580,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

