Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $163.21 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

