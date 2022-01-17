Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,243 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 910,748 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

