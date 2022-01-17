OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in OrganiGram by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in OrganiGram by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

