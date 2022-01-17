Oppenheimer Comments on Amdocs Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.70 on Monday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

