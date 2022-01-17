OpenOcean Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $4.27 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.