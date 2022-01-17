Opacity (OPCT) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $658,646.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

