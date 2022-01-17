Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.56. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.