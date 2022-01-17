Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.79.

Offerpad stock opened at 4.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.03. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 4.22 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.