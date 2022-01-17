Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $10.13 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $468,097.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,997 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.