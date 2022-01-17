O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 159,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

