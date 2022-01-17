O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 215.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,315,000 after purchasing an additional 314,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.80 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

