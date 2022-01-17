O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $160,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $785.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

